Australia asks EU to stop blocking vaccine exports

BRUSSELS (AP) — Australia is seeking assurances from the European Commission that shipments of vaccines are not blocked again after Italy banned a large export of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shots. According to Australian media, Health Minister Greg Hunt has also asked the European Commission to review the Italian decision. The shipment of more than a quarter-million doses was blocked from leaving the 27-nation bloc, in the first use of an export control system instituted by the EU to make sure big pharma companies respect their EU contracts. The ban was at the behest of Italy and approved by the EU in a move that frustrated the Australian government.