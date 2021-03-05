Berlin film festival’s Golden Bear goes to ‘Loony Porn’

BERLIN (AP) — The satirical movie ‘Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn’ by Romanian director Radu Jude has been awarded this year’s top prize at the Berlin Film Festival. Judges said Friday that it has the “rare and essential quality of a lasting art work.” The film about a teacher facing scrutiny over a sex tape “captures on screen the very content and essence, the mind and body, the values and the raw flesh of our present moment in time.” The Silver Bear for best leading performance went to German actress Maren Eggert who plays a scientist exploring life and longing with a handsome humanoid robot in ‘I’m Your Man.’ Denes Nagy of Hungary received the award for best director for his debut ‘Natural Light.’