Biden White House: keeping control of the daily message

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is staying on message. He is the first executive in four decades to reach this point of his term without holding a formal question and answer session. It’s a reflection of a White House media strategy meant to save major media set pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician. Biden has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, at the end of official business.