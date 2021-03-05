Bosnia moves migrant families sleeping rough into camps

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities say they have moved into asylum centers more than one hundred migrants — nearly half of them children — who were sleeping rough while waiting for a chance to slip into neighboring Croatia. The Service for Foreigners’ Affairs said Friday the migrants were staying in abandoned houses in northwestern Bosnia that lacked basic amenities and were relocated to a camp that hosts vulnerable groups. Thousands of migrants remain stranded in Bosnia while seeking to reach wealthy European countries. On Friday, Croatian authorities said one migrant died and two others were wounded by an explosion of land mines left over from the 1991-95 war in the country.