Dems trim jobless benefits, Senate debates virus relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats bidding to solidify support for their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill have agreed to pare back the measure’s emergency jobless benefits but extend them for an extra month. The deal was revealed as the Senate approached a voting marathon on the bill, which is President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority. Democrats hope the Senate will approve the overall legislation over the weekend, then have the House give it final approval and whisk it to Biden for his signature. First, the Senate was preparing to vote on a mountain of amendments, mostly by GOP opponents and virtually all of which are destined to fail.