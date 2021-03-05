China sets moderate new energy goals for climate change

BEIJING (AP) — China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has announced generally moderate new energy and climate targets that give little sign that it will step up its pace in combatting climate change. On a smoggy day in Beijing, Premier Li Keqiang said the country will reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years. He was speaking at the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial legislature, where the ruling Communist Party unveils new policies and legislation. President Xi Jinping had earlier announced that China would aim for carbon neutrality by 2060, leading many to expect there would be sharper targets.