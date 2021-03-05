Coulee Recovery Center re-opens drop in center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After almost a year of being closed, the Coulee Recovery Center is re-opening their drop-in center for public access.

Last March when everything got shut down, the Coulee Recovery Center was forced to close. In May they began to do small socially distanced meetings but the drop in center remained closed. Now, after a long year, it has re-opened.

"With what we've seen in the last few weeks we feel comfortable bringing people into the drop-in center," said Cheryl Hancock, executive director at the Coulee Recovery Center. "We know that they are hungry for that interaction. Many of them have been isolated. That's why we've seen an increase as well in in-person meetings because people are ready to get out and with the numbers they feel comfortable coming."

Hancock explained that the first step for them is to open the drop-in clinic. They will have a limited capacity with masks and social distancing required. In a few weeks, if they are able, they plan to open other activities as well.

Re-opening the center is important to many in recovery.

"For someone to find long-term recovery, it's important for them to have a community of folks that are also seeking the same journey, so the drop-in center provides a place for them to be safe and be with other individuals that are seeking recovery," said Hancock.

They have a motto at the recovery center and re-opening aligns with it.

"What we say in the recovery community is that the opposite of addiction is connection and so we believe that it's important for folks to come in here and make that connection in a kind of relaxed atmosphere where they can play pool, or they can interact with folks again using the mitigation," said Hancock.

The drop-in center will have a shortened schedule because they are still trying to see how it's going to go. It will be open every day from 4 pm to 8 pm and on Sundays from 12 pm to 7 pm. The Coulee Recovery Center is located at 933 Ferry Street in La Crosse.