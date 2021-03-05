Cyprus: no waiting for EU, vaccinated Britons welcome May 1

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The transport minister of tourism-reliant Cyprus says the country won’t wait for the European Union to create a vaccine certificate that aims to ease travel and will seek to make its own arrangements with third countries. That’s why starting May 1, the east Mediterranean island nation will allow Britons vaccinated against COVID-19 to holiday without having to quarantine. U.K. tourists are Cyprus’ biggest single tourism market and the country is eager to welcome them back to revive a sector that has seen revenue plummet 85.5% in 2020 relative to 2019. Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos on Friday claimed that studies show that people who’ve been fully inoculated with EU-approved shots can’t transmit the virus.