First oak trees selected to replace Notre Dame’s spire

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame cathedral officials have said the first eight oaks destined to replace the spire of the scorched Paris monument have been selected from the Bercé forest in the French Loire region. The iconic spire that was 96 metres (315 ft) high was completely destroyed in the fire that ravaged the Paris cathedral in 2019. It was made by architect Viollet-le-Duc in 1859. National Forestry Director Bertrand Munch said on Friday that “it is a source of pride” for his foresters to participate in “the rebirth of Notre-Dame de Paris.” Those first oaks measure 1 meter (3.2 feet) in diameter. Officials said the 1,000 oaks needed to fully rebuild the spire will be cut by the end of March.