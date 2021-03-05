First weekend of March continues much of what we’ve already seen

As of this morning, there is only an inch of snowpack left. Across town, snowfall is only seen in large piles and shaded places. Sunshine has a very large impact this time of the year, especially as the snow melts. This is because snow reflects the sunshine but brown ground soaks up the sun and helps to warm the surface.

Today there will be more cloud cover to work with to start the day. By the afternoon, the sunshine will help temperatures climb to the 40s. Winds stay calm into Saturday as temperatures start to take the step towards more 50 degree days.

The pattern takes a switch Sunday, which will bring the warmest day of the week. Strong, gusty southerly winds will pull in the warm spring air. High temperatures will near the mid-50s; it may still feel cooler due to the wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Early next week, the jet stream starts to shift. Monday will be quiet under plentiful sunshine. The nice weather continues into Tuesday morning before the active weather returns. There will be a few chances for showers Tuesday night into next weekend. Plan to pull out the rain jackets and boots!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett