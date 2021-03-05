Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A State=
Semifinal=
Bishop Garrigan 57, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 35
Semifinal=
Newell-Fonda 73, Montezuma 34
Class 2 State=
Semifinal=
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Nodaway Valley 45
Class 2A State=
Championship=
Dike-New Hartford 57, West Branch 47
Class 5A State=
Championship=
Waukee 71, Johnston 43
___
Newell-Fonda 73, Montezuma 34
___
