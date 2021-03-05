Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:47 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A State=

Semifinal=

Bishop Garrigan 57, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 35

Semifinal=

Class 2 State=

Semifinal=

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Nodaway Valley 45

Class 2A State=

Championship=

Dike-New Hartford 57, West Branch 47

Class 5A State=

Championship=

Waukee 71, Johnston 43

Class 2A State=

Championship=

Dike-New Hartford 57, West Branch 47

Associated Press

