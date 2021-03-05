Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 52, Barnum 37
Albany 70, St. Cloud Cathedral 40
Annandale 70, Glencoe-Silver Lake 55
Ashby 76, Upsala 48
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Kittson County Central 24
Barnesville 81, Breckenridge 78
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53, Holdingford 39
Blake 59, Breck 54
Byron 62, Stewartville 47
Carlton 63, Wrenshall 45
Cretin-Derham Hall 73, Forest Lake 65
Crookston 71, Fosston 47
Deer River 83, Hill City 41
East Ridge 76, White Bear Lake 48
Eden Prairie 61, Chaska 55
Edina 66, Bloomington Jefferson 40
Ely 63, North Woods 60
Foley 59, Pierz 57
Frazee 89, Hawley 70
Fridley 61, St. Francis 59
Hastings 63, St. Anthony 60
Henning 76, Sebeka 53
Hopkins 80, Buffalo 73
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Watertown-Mayer 46
Hutchinson 72, Delano 55
Jackson County Central 77, New Ulm 62
Kaleidoscope Charter 86, Liberty Classical 77
Lakeview Christian Academy 60, Cook County 41
LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Mabel-Canton 50
Legacy Christian 90, Heritage Christian Academy 61
Litchfield 70, New London-Spicer 54
Mahnomen/Waubun 80, Ada-Borup 35
Marshall 59, St. Peter 42
McGregor 68, Floodwood 52
Melrose 55, Montevideo 28
Milaca 101, Zimmerman 70
Minneapolis Edison 63, Minneapolis Southwest 54
Minneapolis North 82, Minneapolis Henry 52
Moorhead 67, Perham 55
Mora 70, Little Falls 45
Mounds View 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 53
Mountain Iron-Buhl 75, Chisholm 67
Nashwauk-Keewatin 93, Bigfork 48
New Richland-H-E-G 70, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 28
North St. Paul 69, Henry Sibley 55
Northern Freeze 49, Roseau 39
Osakis 70, Browerville/Eagle Valley 66
Owatonna 73, Rochester John Marshall 53
Paynesville 80, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 78
Pequot Lakes 57, Grand Rapids 43
Pillager 49, Verndale 41
Pine City 73, East Central 55
Red Wing 62, Albert Lea 34
Redwood Valley 79, Blue Earth Area 69
Rochester Lourdes 59, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 49
Rockford 76, Dassel-Cokato 37
Roseville 62, Stillwater 59
Royalton 50, Maple Lake 38
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Canby 53
Simley 59, Mahtomedi 53
Spring Grove 61, Southland 54
St. Charles 62, La Crescent 58
Staples-Motley 54, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38
Twin Cities Academy 97, Brooklyn Center 52
Virginia 57, Greenway 52
Wabasso 68, Red Rock Central 61
Waseca 79, Worthington 56
West Central 59, Ortonville 21
Windom 69, Central Minnesota Christian 67
Winona 50, Faribault 24
Woodbury 71, Irondale 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 55, Glencoe-Silver Lake 47
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30
Barnesville 54, Breckenridge 53, OT
Benson 41, Melrose 36
Bethlehem Academy 51, Maple River 49
Blake 59, Breck 54
Blooming Prairie 59, Hayfield 45
Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Upsala 36
Caledonia 60, Winona Cotter 52
Central Minnesota Christian 66, Renville County West 33
Chanhassen 77, New Prague 40
Chisholm 56, Floodwood 23
Clearbrook-Gonvick 71, Pine River-Backus 67, OT
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 66, Ortonville 32
Cook County 75, North Woods 59
DeLaSalle 78, Fridley 63
Detroit Lakes 52, Staples-Motley 33
Duluth Marshall 80, Cass Lake-Bena 75
East Grand Forks 46, Warroad 25
East Ridge 56, White Bear Lake 52
Eden Prairie 74, Edina 56
Forest Lake 62, Cretin-Derham Hall 45
Fosston 59, Mahnomen/Waubun 53
Goodhue 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55, Northern Freeze 49
Hastings 56, St. Croix Lutheran 52
Heritage Christian Academy 76, United Christian 45
Hill-Murray 68, South St. Paul 30
Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 24
Hinckley-Finlayson 69, Isle 32
Hutchinson 72, Delano 55
Jackson County Central 91, New Ulm 45
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 54, Madelia 37
Jordan 72, Mound Westonka 33
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Byron 30
Kelliher/Northome 64, Laporte 10
Lac qui Parle Valley 65, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 55
Lake City 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 27
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, Martin County West 35
Lakeview 58, Yellow Medicine East 47
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 53, LeSueur-Henderson 42
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 63, Schaeffer Academy 41
Mankato East 60, Rochester Mayo 54
Mayer-Lutheran 33, Sibley East 8
Minneota 48, Canby 31
Nevis 76, Aitkin 67
New London-Spicer 58, Litchfield 49
New Richland-H-E-G 67, United South Central 41
North Branch 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 64
Ogilvie 57, Braham 47
Onamia 52, Rush City 44
Orono 68, Monticello 38
Osakis 48, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 46, OT
Owatonna 52, Rochester John Marshall 35
Park (Cottage Grove) 48, Mounds View 40
Pequot Lakes 73, Mesabi East 61
Pine City 83, East Central 31
Pipestone 59, St. James Area 45
Red Lake County 67, Win-E-Mac 38
Red Rock Central 60, Mountain Lake Co-op 52
Rochester Lourdes 63, Pine Island 27
Rockford 49, Dassel-Cokato 43
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 62, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58
Southland 68, Spring Grove 24
Spectrum 55, Kimball 50
Stewartville 70, Cannon Falls 37
Stillwater 78, Roseville 62
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 83, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 65
Underwood 53, Hillcrest Lutheran 48
Waconia 80, Holy Family Catholic 44
Wayzata 98, Moorhead 43
West Lutheran 46, Avail Academy 29
Worthington 35, Fairmont 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/