Friday’s Scores

10:15 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 52, Barnum 37

Albany 70, St. Cloud Cathedral 40

Annandale 70, Glencoe-Silver Lake 55

Ashby 76, Upsala 48

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Kittson County Central 24

Barnesville 81, Breckenridge 78

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53, Holdingford 39

Blake 59, Breck 54

Byron 62, Stewartville 47

Carlton 63, Wrenshall 45

Cretin-Derham Hall 73, Forest Lake 65

Crookston 71, Fosston 47

Deer River 83, Hill City 41

East Ridge 76, White Bear Lake 48

Eden Prairie 61, Chaska 55

Edina 66, Bloomington Jefferson 40

Ely 63, North Woods 60

Foley 59, Pierz 57

Frazee 89, Hawley 70

Fridley 61, St. Francis 59

Hastings 63, St. Anthony 60

Henning 76, Sebeka 53

Hopkins 80, Buffalo 73

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Watertown-Mayer 46

Hutchinson 72, Delano 55

Jackson County Central 77, New Ulm 62

Kaleidoscope Charter 86, Liberty Classical 77

Lakeview Christian Academy 60, Cook County 41

LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Mabel-Canton 50

Legacy Christian 90, Heritage Christian Academy 61

Litchfield 70, New London-Spicer 54

Mahnomen/Waubun 80, Ada-Borup 35

Marshall 59, St. Peter 42

McGregor 68, Floodwood 52

Melrose 55, Montevideo 28

Milaca 101, Zimmerman 70

Minneapolis Edison 63, Minneapolis Southwest 54

Minneapolis North 82, Minneapolis Henry 52

Moorhead 67, Perham 55

Mora 70, Little Falls 45

Mounds View 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 53

Mountain Iron-Buhl 75, Chisholm 67

Nashwauk-Keewatin 93, Bigfork 48

New Richland-H-E-G 70, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 28

North St. Paul 69, Henry Sibley 55

Northern Freeze 49, Roseau 39

Osakis 70, Browerville/Eagle Valley 66

Owatonna 73, Rochester John Marshall 53

Paynesville 80, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 78

Pequot Lakes 57, Grand Rapids 43

Pillager 49, Verndale 41

Pine City 73, East Central 55

Red Wing 62, Albert Lea 34

Redwood Valley 79, Blue Earth Area 69

Rochester Lourdes 59, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 49

Rockford 76, Dassel-Cokato 37

Roseville 62, Stillwater 59

Royalton 50, Maple Lake 38

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Canby 53

Simley 59, Mahtomedi 53

Spring Grove 61, Southland 54

St. Charles 62, La Crescent 58

Staples-Motley 54, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38

Twin Cities Academy 97, Brooklyn Center 52

Virginia 57, Greenway 52

Wabasso 68, Red Rock Central 61

Waseca 79, Worthington 56

West Central 59, Ortonville 21

Windom 69, Central Minnesota Christian 67

Winona 50, Faribault 24

Woodbury 71, Irondale 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 55, Glencoe-Silver Lake 47

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30

Barnesville 54, Breckenridge 53, OT

Benson 41, Melrose 36

Bethlehem Academy 51, Maple River 49

Blake 59, Breck 54

Blooming Prairie 59, Hayfield 45

Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Upsala 36

Caledonia 60, Winona Cotter 52

Central Minnesota Christian 66, Renville County West 33

Chanhassen 77, New Prague 40

Chisholm 56, Floodwood 23

Clearbrook-Gonvick 71, Pine River-Backus 67, OT

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 66, Ortonville 32

Cook County 75, North Woods 59

DeLaSalle 78, Fridley 63

Detroit Lakes 52, Staples-Motley 33

Duluth Marshall 80, Cass Lake-Bena 75

East Grand Forks 46, Warroad 25

East Ridge 56, White Bear Lake 52

Eden Prairie 74, Edina 56

Forest Lake 62, Cretin-Derham Hall 45

Fosston 59, Mahnomen/Waubun 53

Goodhue 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55, Northern Freeze 49

Hastings 56, St. Croix Lutheran 52

Heritage Christian Academy 76, United Christian 45

Hill-Murray 68, South St. Paul 30

Hills-Beaver Creek 59, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 24

Hinckley-Finlayson 69, Isle 32

Hutchinson 72, Delano 55

Jackson County Central 91, New Ulm 45

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 54, Madelia 37

Jordan 72, Mound Westonka 33

Kasson-Mantorville 54, Byron 30

Kelliher/Northome 64, Laporte 10

Lac qui Parle Valley 65, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 55

Lake City 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 27

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, Martin County West 35

Lakeview 58, Yellow Medicine East 47

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 53, LeSueur-Henderson 42

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 63, Schaeffer Academy 41

Mankato East 60, Rochester Mayo 54

Mayer-Lutheran 33, Sibley East 8

Minneota 48, Canby 31

Nevis 76, Aitkin 67

New London-Spicer 58, Litchfield 49

New Richland-H-E-G 67, United South Central 41

North Branch 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 64

Ogilvie 57, Braham 47

Onamia 52, Rush City 44

Orono 68, Monticello 38

Osakis 48, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 46, OT

Owatonna 52, Rochester John Marshall 35

Park (Cottage Grove) 48, Mounds View 40

Pequot Lakes 73, Mesabi East 61

Pine City 83, East Central 31

Pipestone 59, St. James Area 45

Red Lake County 67, Win-E-Mac 38

Red Rock Central 60, Mountain Lake Co-op 52

Rochester Lourdes 63, Pine Island 27

Rockford 49, Dassel-Cokato 43

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 62, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58

Southland 68, Spring Grove 24

Spectrum 55, Kimball 50

Stewartville 70, Cannon Falls 37

Stillwater 78, Roseville 62

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 83, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 65

Underwood 53, Hillcrest Lutheran 48

Waconia 80, Holy Family Catholic 44

Wayzata 98, Moorhead 43

West Lutheran 46, Avail Academy 29

Worthington 35, Fairmont 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

