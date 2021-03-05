Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:55 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Brainerd 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Luverne 5, Marshall 3

Minnetonka 2, Eden Prairie 2, OT

Park Rapids 2, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

St. Francis 5, Princeton 1

St. Paul Johnson 5, Rochester Century 2

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 9, Moorhead 0

Chisago Lakes 2, Mahtomedi 0

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 7, Princeton 2

Elk River 9, Spring Lake Park 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Moose Lake Area 0

Holy Family Catholic 3, Eden Prairie 1

Luverne 5, Marshall 0

Maple Grove 2, Rogers 1, OT

Mound Westonka 4, Delano/Rockford 0

Northern Lakes 5, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Roseau 9, Crookston 1

South St. Paul 7, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 3

Warroad 6, Breck 4

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

