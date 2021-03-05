Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Brainerd 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Luverne 5, Marshall 3
Minnetonka 2, Eden Prairie 2, OT
Park Rapids 2, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
St. Francis 5, Princeton 1
St. Paul Johnson 5, Rochester Century 2
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 9, Moorhead 0
Chisago Lakes 2, Mahtomedi 0
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 7, Princeton 2
Elk River 9, Spring Lake Park 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Moose Lake Area 0
Holy Family Catholic 3, Eden Prairie 1
Luverne 5, Marshall 0
Maple Grove 2, Rogers 1, OT
Mound Westonka 4, Delano/Rockford 0
Northern Lakes 5, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Roseau 9, Crookston 1
South St. Paul 7, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 3
Warroad 6, Breck 4
