Gear up for the ACE in the HOLE CMNH Cornhole Tournament!

(WXOW) - Coulee Region Cornhole will host their 12th annual ACE in the HOLE Cornhole Tournament on March 13th at the Onalaska Omni Center.

The tournament benefits the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. You can register online right here or at the door on the tournament day. You must be checked-in by 10:45 a.m. to be placed in your pool.

There will be prize money involved and the tournament is open to 64 teams. A free kids tournament is also being offered for children 14 and under.

Hand sanitizer, mask wearing, and social distancing is encouraged during the tournament.

Learn more by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/events/384796419440721/

Learn more about Coulee Region Cornhole: http://www.couleeregioncornhole.com/?fbclid=IwAR1MbynJLviTeIvk0oSL6F5ASePA7yhgzrNnpwXWok3IAj7Wedp_WFf4Wv8