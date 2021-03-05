Greece to increase army service amid tension with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece will introduce an increase in military service for conscripts serving in the army from nine to 12 months, starting in May, as part of a program to boost the armed forces amid tension with regional rival Turkey. The decision made public Friday will bring army service in line with the length of conscription to the navy and air force. Greece last year began a major military modernization program as it remains at odds with neighbor Turkey over sea boundaries and mineral rights in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean.