Greenpeace paints Air France jet green in daring eco-stunt

PARIS (AP) — Nine Greenpeace activists were arrested for vandalizing an Air France jet with green paint Friday as part of an eco-protest that raised concerns about airport security. The body that runs Paris’ airports said the activists got inside Charles de Gaulle airport by scaling a fence at the edge of the tarmac. With an extendable paint roller, they painted one side of an Air France Boeing 777, which was parked without passengers, before climbing on the jet. Several of the activists refused to climb down off the plane despite orders from security personnel. Greenpeace said that the stunt was carried out to raise awareness on “greenwashing” of climate change and environmental regulation.