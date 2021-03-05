Skip to Content

Guatemala woman, 23, is among 13 killed in California crash

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — One of the 13 people killed when the SUV smuggling migrants into California hit a tractor-trailer was a 23-year-old woman who was fleeing violence in Guatemala for the hope of a better life. That’s what family members tell the Los Angeles Times about Yesenia Cardona. She and her mother were among 25 people packed in an SUV that was broadsided by a tractor-trailer Tuesday in the Imperial Valley near the Mexican border. Relatives say her mother suffered a serious head injury, was knocked out and awoke to find her daughter dead across her knees. Ten of those killed were Mexican.

