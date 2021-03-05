Israel postpones drive to vaccinate Palestinian workers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has postponed plans to vaccinate Palestinians who work inside the country and its West Bank settlements until further notice. The Israeli military agency coordinating day-to-day affairs with the Palestinian Authority attributed the postponement announced on Friday to “administrative delays.” It said a new start date for the campaign would be determined later. The vaccination program was supposed to begin on Sunday. Such inoculations could have assuaged criticism of Israel for not sharing significant amounts of its vaccine stockpiles with Palestinians under its control. The country launched one of the fastest rollouts in the world. Some 100,000 Palestinian laborers from the West Bank work in Israel.