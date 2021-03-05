Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect who shot at deputy

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 74-year-old man who shot at a deputy late Thursday night.

Sheriff Duane Waldera said in a statement that at 11:15 p.m., a deputy went to a residence at W15824 Kelly Road in the Town of Springfield to try to find Gary G. Hughes. He was wanted on a felony probation warrant.

When the deputy made contact, Hughes told the deputy he wasn't going back to jail, pulled a firearm, and fired at the deputy.

The deputy was not hit and was able to get out of the residence safely and call for backup.

Sheriff Waldera said that a 15-hour negotiation period and standoff then began. During that time, others in the residence got out without injury.

When officers eventually went into the residence, Hughes was no longer there.

Anyone with information on the incident or whereabouts of Hughes is asked to contact Jackson County at 715-284-5357.

The sheriff's office said they consider Hughes armed and dangerous. They said to not approach him or attempt to apprehend him.