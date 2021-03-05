Jobless French culture workers occupy theater to demand aid

PARIS (AP) — Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying an iconic theater on Paris’ Left Bank. They’re demanding more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold. With sleeping bags and food, they’ve set up inside the ornate lobby and velveted balconies of the Odeon Theater. About 50 people occupied the theater and unfurled union banners from atop its columned facade. Among their demands is another year of special government aid for seasonal theater workers. French theaters, cinemas, museums and tourist sites have been closed for much of the past year and no reopening plans have been announced.