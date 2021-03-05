Kahkonen stops 24 shots in Wild’s 5-1 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 24 shots and the Minnesota Wild jumped on the Arizona Coyotes early in a 5-1 win. The Wild had a lackluster performance two nights earlier in a loss to Vegas, but were all over the Coyotes from the start. Zuccarello scored on Minnesota’s second shot of the game, and Brad Hunt and Nick Bjugstad had goals in the first period. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona and Antti Raanta had 22 saves.