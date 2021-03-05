Lourdes Academy comes back from 20-point deficit, wins on buzzer-beater

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WQOW) – It was a tale of two halves in the Division 4 championship game with The Prairie School leading by as much as 20 in the first half and Lourdes Academy marching back in the second winning it at the buzzer.

The Prairie School scored the first 15 points of the game in quick fashion.

Lourdes Academy’s Joshua Bauer scored a bucket to get the Knights on the board but the Hawks would quickly respond making it 19-2 less than halfway through the first.

The Hawks took a 27-12 lead into the half.

In the second half, The Prairie School opened the scoring with a field goal but Lourdes wasn’t ready to go away as the Knights pulled to within 10 with 11:30 to play.

The Prairie School’s leading scorers, Antuan Nesbitt and Asanjai Hunter, both found themselves in foul trouble in the second half but stayed in the game with four fouls each.

The Knights went on a 15-0 run and took the lead with 5 minutes and change to play. It was the team’s first lead of the game.

The game was tied until Nathan Slagter hit a shot under the basket as the buzzer sounded to give the Lourdes Academy Knights the Division 4 crown.