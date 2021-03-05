Meghan: talk with Oprah without royals’ input ‘liberating’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has told Oprah Winfrey how “liberating” it was to speak to her without any input from the royal family or their staff. Meghan’s remark was included in a new clip of the interview released on Friday. Meghan was replying to a question about why she was speaking out now. Winfrey’s two-hour interview with Meghan and Harry airs Sunday in the United States on CBS and will air the following day in Britain. The interview comes a year after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to California, seeking more privacy and independence.