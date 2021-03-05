Mexico president’s support of tarnished pol tears at party

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Months of protests over the nomination of a man accused of rape have included open dissent within the Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party. But that hasn’t derailed the selection of his preferred candidate to be governor of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. Felix Salgado Macedonio’s campaign could become secondary to López Obrador’s costly decision to continue backing an ally accused at least twice of sexual assault. Salgado has dismissed the allegations as lies, the president has minimized them as political attacks. Late Thursday, state election officials confirmed Salgado as the party’s candidate for the June 6 election.