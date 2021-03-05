Minnesota Dept. of Health: More than a quarter of Houston Co. residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported new figures in its Friday update that more than 26 percent of Houston County residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 26.3 percent of residents have received one dose. 13.4 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 20.3 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 9 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In Minnesota, 975,781 people, or 17.5 percent, have had one dose of vaccine. 9.3 percent are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard

In its Friday update, DHS said 13 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,534 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,076 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Thursday's update that another 813 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County and Fillmore County each had seven cases in the update. Houston County reported one new case. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 488,170 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,964 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 24,201 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 474,175 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 37,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,502,722. The Department reported that about 3,507,277 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 25,938 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,352 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.