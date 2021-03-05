More than 1 million in Wisconsin get vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 1 million people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday. Additionally, more than 572,000 people have been fully vaccinated, based on the latest totals from the state Department of Health Services. As of Thursday, Wisconsin had administered at least one dose to 17.6% of its population, ranking it 18th nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was ahead of the national average of 16.3%. Meanwhile, state health officials announced a more contagious variant of the virus that was first seen in South Africa has been detected in Wisconsin.