Nashville eyes $2.3M settlement in fatal shooting by officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville officials are seeking a $2.25 million settlement with the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Nashville police officer from behind during a 2018 foot chase. According to a Nashville news release, the metro council has filed a resolution to resolve litigation against Nashville’s government and Officer Andrew Delke in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. Delke remains charged with first-degree murder and is slated for a July trial. The city says it and Delke aren’t admitting wrongdoing or liability with the settlement. Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the settlement avoids years of litigation. Hambrick’s family attorneys say they’re proud to have delivered some measure of justice.