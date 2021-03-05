Nevada, UNLV each to face Pac 10 and Big 12 football teams

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada and UNLV each will play non-conference football games against teams from the Pac 10 and Big 12 in September. The 2021 schedule the Mountain West Conference announced Friday has the Wolf Pack traveling to California on Sept. 4 and Kansas State on Sept. 18. The Rebels visit Arizona State Sept. 11 before hosting Iowa State Sept. 18. Nevada hosts UNLV Saturday Oct. 30 in the annual intrastate battle for the Freemont Cannon Nevada Day weekend. UNLV opens the season with a non-conference game at home against Eastern Washington Thursday Sept. 2. After their season-opener at Cal, the Wolf Pack host Idaho State Sept. 11.