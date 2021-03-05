New Tokyo Olympic president tries to assure Japan on safety

TOKYO (AP) — The new president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has begun holding weekly news conferences hoping to win over a doubting Japanese public. Seiko Hashimoto is trying to assure everyone that the postponed Olympics will be safe and secure. Polls show about 80% of Japanese think the games should be postponed again or canceled amid the pandemic. She also wants to ease fears around the torch relay. The relay is set to begin on March 25 from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. It involves 10,000 runners and goes to every corner of Japan. The Olympics open on July 23.