NHL players voice support for launching women’s pro league

NHL players have begun voicing their support for women’s hockey and a bid to establish a new professional league in North America. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza was among numerous players to participate in a one-minute video launched by the Professional Women’s Hockey League last week. Spezza says he took part not only because he has four daughters, but also because he’s been a fan of women’s hockey. Edmonton forward Kyle Turris voiced his support by saying he wants his daughter to grow up having the same opportunities as his two sons.