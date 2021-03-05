Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been transferred back to a private hospital to continue his recovery after a heart procedure. The palace says the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday and was transferred back to King Edward VII’s Hospital. The Duke is expected to remain in the hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days. Philip was admitted on Feb. 16 for treatment for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.