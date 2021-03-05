Shares slip in Asia after bond yield spike hits Wall St

Asian shares have declined after a surge in U.S. bond yields renewed pressure on high-flying technology companies. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped as much as 2% and shares fell in most other markets. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 1.3%, its third straight loss as the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply during a question-and-answer session with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back 2.1%. Powell said that any pickup in inflation in coming months would likely be temporary, disappointing investors who were hoping for a firmer stance against inflation. The price of oil rose 4.2% after OPEC members agreed to leave most of their existing production cuts in place.