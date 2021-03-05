Study: No partisan benefit from mail voting in 2020 election

(AP) - A new study finds the expansion of mail voting did not benefit Democrats or increase turnout.

Absentee balloting became extremely popular in the 2020 presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump objected to it. He argued it would increase turnout and hurt Republicans.

But a new study from Stanford University showed that mail voting didn't lead to greater turnout.

The authors argue the record turnout in the presidential election was instead due to inherent voter interest.

Voting by mail also didn't help Democrats. That lines up with several studies that have shown no partisan benefit from the voting method.