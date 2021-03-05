Texas school district removes ‘Rules of Chivalry’ assignment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district has taken down an assignment calling for students to follow the “Rules of Chivalry” following criticism of the planned work. The assignment, which was scheduled for this week and was shared on social media, says girls would receive points for completing tasks including dressing in “a feminine manner to please men” and if they didn’t “complain or whine.” KLBK-TV reports the assignment was intended for students at Shallowater High School and shared on a private Facebook group. The Shallowater Independent School District told the station in a statement that the assignment “does not reflect our district and community values.”