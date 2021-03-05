US trade deficit up 1.9% in January on record goods imports

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. imports of goods broke a record in January pushing the trade deficit 1.9% higher, even as the coronavirus pandemic continued to disrupt global commerce. The gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose to $68.2 billion from $67 billion in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Exports rose 1% to $191.9 billion, while imports increased 1.2% to $260.2 billion. Imports of goods increased $3.4 billion to a record $221.1 billion in January, led by pharmaceuticals, which rose $5 billion, or 39%, to $17.4 billion.