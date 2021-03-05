UW-La Crosse comes up short in WIAC Championship

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Mitchell Hall was the site of the Men's Basketball WIAC Championship, between the Eagles of UW-La Crosse and the Pioneers of UW-Platteville.

It was a dominant performance from UW-Platteville. The Pioneers led by as many as 32 points in the game. Platteville's Quentin Shields had a buzzer-beater right before halftime. The momentum was permanently in favor of the Pioneers and the Eagles had to fly into the wind for the remainder of the game. UW-Platteville defeated UW-La Crosse, 74-47.

Platteville's Justin Stovall led all scorers with 16 points.

The UW-Platteville Pioneers are the 2021 WIAC Champions.