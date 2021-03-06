Afghan official: Car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide car bombing killed the Afghan intelligence directorate’s chief prosecutor. The attack Saturday comes amid in increase in violence in the war-ravaged country. Sayed Mahmood Agha was on his way to his office in the southern city of Lashkargah when an attacker driving a car full of explosives targeted Agha’s convoy, killing him. That’s according to Attaullah Afghan, provincial council chief for Helmand province. One of Agha’s bodyguards was also killed and eight others, including two civilian passersby, were wounded. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.