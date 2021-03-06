Arizona plays Minnesota, looks to end home skid

Minnesota Wild (13-7-1, fourth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-10-3, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Minnesota looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Coyotes are 10-10-3 against the rest of their division. Arizona has converted on 20.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 16 power-play goals.

The Wild are 13-7-1 against West Division teams. Minnesota averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with a plus-seven in 22 games this season. Clayton Keller has 8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 13 total assists and has 19 points. Marcus Foligno has six goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Wild: Ryan Hartman: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.