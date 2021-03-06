Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The weekend commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who died in 2020. The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will mark the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the day in 1965 when civil rights marchers were brutally beaten on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. The late Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton will be honored. Footage of the Bloody Sunday beatings galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.