Diplomats: UN fails to approve call to end Tigray violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. diplomats say an attempt to get U.N. Security Council approval for a statement calling for an end to violence in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and to spotlight the millions in need of humanitarian assistance has been dropped after objections from India, Russia and especially China. Three council diplomats said Friday night that Ireland, which drafted the press statement, decided not to push for approval after objections from the three countries. It would have been the first by the Security Council on the Tigray crisis, which is entering its fourth month. Fierce fighting reportedly continues between Ethiopian and allied forces and those supporting the now-fugitive Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government.