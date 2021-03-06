Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: to erode public support. They say it’s too much public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans are prepared to vote lockstep against it. They’re taking a calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar aid. It’s a tested strategy they used in 2009 against then-President Barack Obama’s recovery package. But it all comes at an uncertain time for the nation. So far, 70% of Americans approve of Biden’s president’s handling of the pandemic, according to an AP-NORC poll. That number includes 44% of Republicans.