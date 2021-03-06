Hassan, Ernst, lead effort for memorial to honor troops

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and New Hampshire and Joni Ernst of Iowa are leading a bipartisan effort to build a memorial on the National Mall in Washington to honor the troops who served during the “Global War on Terror.” Hassan, a Democrat, said the memorial “will pay tribute to all of the service members who gave their lives so that Americans can stay safe, secure, and free.” Ernst, a Republican, commanded 150 troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate. In 2017, Ernst helped create a private foundation for the memorial.