LA County may return beachfront land taken from Black family

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles county officials may return a beachfront property that was seized from a Black family nearly a century ago. KABC-TV reports Manhattan Beach used eminent domain in 1924 to force Willa and Charles Bruce off the land where they lived and ran a resort for Black families during a time when beaches there were segregated. Part of the land was developed into a city park. It is now owned by Los Angeles County and houses the county’s lifeguard headquarters. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she’s exploring options to right a historical wrong, including giving the land back, paying the family for what they lost or leasing the property from them.