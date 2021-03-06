Lebanon’s caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister is warning of a slide into chaos and appealing to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. Hassan Diab has also threatened to suspend his duties if that would increase pressure to form a new Cabinet. He spoke in a terse address to the nation Saturday as the currency continued its rapid collapse against the dollar, trading at one point at 10,500 Lebanese pounds on the black market for the first time in its history. Angry protesters have blocked streets and highways across the country with burning tires for days, as the pound slid to record new lows.