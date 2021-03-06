Let’s get outside!

Weekend will be dry and mild…

We have talked about a great weekend forecast for several days, and it is really looking nice! Highs will reach up into the 40s and 50s for today, and the warmer of the two days will be on Sunday. The warming trend will continue to rapidly melt the snow cover. Highs Friday were quite pleasant in the 30s and 40s.

Rain or snow outlook…

Dry and mild conditions with little chance of any rain or snow will be with us through Tuesday. You will be able to enjoy the great outdoors with plenty of sunshine! There will be increasing chances of showers and t-showers for Tuesday night into Wednesday night of next week. A few flakes of snow could fall at the tail end of the storm system Wednesday night.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden