Manchin, key Senate swing vote, boosts West Virginia’s hopes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has the best shot in years to steer federal dollars back home to West Virginia. The moderate Democrat has emerged as a key swing vote in a 50-50 divided Senate. And he’s being courted from the right and left, raising West Virginia’s hopes the state can reignite its stagnant economy with Manchin’s help as a dealmaker on Capitol Hill. Not since Robert Byrd’s death in 2010 has a senator from West Virginia wielded such clout. And that stirs hopes back home Manchin can help a mountain state economy long dependent on a coal industry in freefall.