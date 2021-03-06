Minnesota Dept. of Health: over 1/4 of Houston Co. residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported new figures in its Saturday update that more than 26 percent of Houston County residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 26.7 percent of residents have received one dose. 13.8 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 22.4 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 9.9 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In Minnesota, 1,016,274 people have had one dose of the vaccine. Additionally, 543,696 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard

In its Saturday update, DHS said 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,546 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,078 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Saturday's update that another 975 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County and Houston County each had one case in the update. Fillmore County reported five new case. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 489,116 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,982 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 24,349 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 475,170 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Saturday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,534,637. The Department reported that about 3,515,063 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 25,976 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,364 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.