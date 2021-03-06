More Than 1 Million Minnesotans Have Received the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, according to Walz

ST. PAUL, Mn. -(WXOW)- As more states are racing to get residents vaccinated, Minnesota has reached a milestone in their vaccination efforts.

On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that more than one million Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 61.7% of Minnesotans aged 65+.

In a press release, Walz remarked on the milestone in vaccinations.

“Today, on the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our state, reaching the milestone of getting the vaccine into the arms of one million Minnesotans is particularly poignant."

He also added how Minnesota is a leader in vaccinations.

"As we reflect on the past year and the thousands of lives lost, we know that every shot in the arm of a Minnesotan brings us one step closer to ending this pandemic. In Minnesota, we’ve built a strong network of providers across the state that can step up and deliver as we get more vaccines. I am grateful for all the hard work of so many people to get to this milestone today, and we stand ready to administer vaccines quickly and equitably as they come to our state — until every last Minnesotan has their chance to get a shot.”

Minnesota is a national leader in their vaccination efforts with record numbers of vaccines being administered as well as shipments received. According to the governors office, they set two record-breaking days reporting nearly 70,000 vaccinations on Sunday and nearly 56,000 vaccinations on Saturday.

Among those that have received the vaccine, the govenors office reported nearly 55% of teachers and child care staff in the state have been vaccinated.

Gov. Walz remarked on the importance of teachers and child care workers being vaccinated and what it means for the state.

“Vaccinating more and more of our teachers and child care workers means that our students are able to return to in-person learning. As a parent and a former classroom teacher, I am proud of our state’s vaccination progress and I look forward to building on this success until all of our educators have received the vaccine.”

With the amount of vaccines that Minnesota has adminstered, they state is also looking for additional providers. In fact, Friday, Gov. Walz is set to announce a mass vaccination site at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in addition to partnerships already established with the Viking team.

