No. 3 N. Iowa wins defensive slugfest against Illinois St.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Hoosman ran for 63 yards and his 13-yard touchdown run with 3:24 left helped seal No. 3-ranked Northern Iowa’s 20-10 win over 15th-ranked Illinois State. The Panthers’ four-play, 24-yard drive was set up when Jared Brinkman recovered a fumble forced by teammate Spencer Cuvelier on a sack of Illinois State quarterback Bryce Jefferson. In what was a defensive scrum throughout, both defensive units tended get the better of each others offenses than the other way around. Under pressure throughout, Jefferson finished 13-for-27 passing for 69 yards and ran for 60 yards on 14 carries.