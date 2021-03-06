Pewaukee outlasts Lake Mills in D2 semifinal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Pewaukee Pirates scored a 65-51 win over the Lake Mills L-Cats to move to the WIAA State Division 2 Boys State Championship.

The Pirates got out to an early 8-2 lead when Milan Momcilovic dropped a three at the 16:10 mark. A three pointer by Emmett Loew gave Pewaukee a nine point lead at 22-13.

For the L-Cats, Charlie Bender stepped up to get Lake Mills in the game. He had 15 first-half points to give his team a 31-30 halftime lead.

Ashton Janowski had the hot hand early in the second half. He scored eight straight points for the Pirates to push Pewaukee's lead to 38-33. Charlie Bender came back with a hoop a few moments later to cut it to 38-35.

He helped keep the Pirates within a possession or two to keep it close.

The Pirates didn't make their first player substitution until the 7:40 mark in the second half.

Down the stretch, both teams traded baskets, but Lake Mills couldn't get close enough to challenge for the lead.

The three-point shot was a big part of Pewaukee's offense. They shot 11-20 in the game.

Four players for Pewaukee scored in double figures. Josh Terrian had 13, Nick Janowski 12, Emmett Loew 10, and Ashton Janowski 10.

Charlie Bender was the leading scorer for the L-Cats. He had 21.

Pewaukee now faces number one seeded Onalaska in the Division 2 State Championship game tonight at 6:35 p.m.